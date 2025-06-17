Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London suspended due to technical issue

Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London suspended due to technical issue

June 17, 2025   01:39 pm

Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London was suspended on Tuesday (June 17) due to a technical issue, said sources.

The flight AI159 arrived in Ahmedabad from Delhi. It was scheduled to leave for London at 1:10 pm.

Over 200 passengers were affected by the cancellation.

This was the first London-bound flight from Ahmedabad after the deadliest plane crash on June 12.

A London-bound Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad on June 12. All except one out of 242 passengers and crew members died in one of the deadliest aviation tragedies.

Source: CNBCTV 18
--Agencies

