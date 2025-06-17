Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages

June 17, 2025   04:00 pm

Cabinet Spokesman and Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has urged the public not to be misled by social media posts claiming an impending fuel shortage in the country due to the ongoing Iran-Israel conflict.

Responding to concerns circulating online, the minister assured that Sri Lanka currently has adequate fuel reserves to meet national demand for at least two and a half months and therefore urged the public not to be misled by such claims.

Earlier today, the Ministry of Energy also issued a statement urging the general public not to be misled by ‘fake news’ about a purported fuel shortage.

The Energy Ministry noted that a number of misleading reports are circulating at present, especially on social media, suggesting that a fuel shortage may occur in the country due to the conflict in the Middle East.

The Ministry assured that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) currently holds sufficient fuel stocks for the next two months, and that necessary arrangements have been made to procure upcoming fuel shipments without any issues.

Therefore, the Ministry has requested the public not to be deceived by such reports.

