FR petition over Sabaragamuwa Uni. ragging incident fixed for consideration

June 18, 2025   12:41 pm

The Supreme Court today (18) ordered that the hearing of the Fundamental Rights Petition filed by the Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) which seeks a ruling that the ragging incident involving Charith Dilshan, a second-year student at the Faculty of Technology of the Sabaragamuwa University, constitutes a violation of fundamental human rights, be taken up for consideration on July 18.

The BASL also seeks an order calling relevant authorities to conduct a thorough investigation.

The petition was taken up today before a three-member Supreme Court bench comprising Justices S. Thurairaja, Kumudini Wickremasinghe, and Janak de Silva.

Accordingly, the bench ordered that the petition be taken up again on July 18 to verify the facts.

