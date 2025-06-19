Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

June 19, 2025   06:12 am

The Meteorology Department says several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts in during the afternoon or night, it said.

Fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central, Southern and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee district.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

