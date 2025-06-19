European ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva, source says

European ministers to hold nuclear talks with Iran on Friday in Geneva, source says

June 19, 2025   06:20 am

The foreign ministers of Germany, France and Britain plan to hold nuclear talks with their Iranian counterpart on Friday in Geneva, a German diplomatic source told Reuters.

The ministers will first meet with the European Union’s top diplomat, Kaja Kallas, at Germany’s permanent mission in Geneva before holding a joint meeting with the Iranian foreign minister, the source said.

The European initiative comes amid fears of a spiralling conflict in the Middle East after Israel launched wide-ranging military strikes on its arch-enemy Iran last week and Iran sent waves of missiles at Israeli targets in response.

President Donald Trump has declined to say whether the United States will join its ally Israel’s military campaign, fuelling concerns that the crisis could intensify.

The aim of the talks between Iran and the Europeans, which the German source said are taking place in coordination with the United States, is to persuade the Iranian side to firmly guarantee that it will use its nuclear programme solely for civilian purposes.

According to the source, the talks are to be followed by a structured dialogue at the expert level.

Israel has said its goal is to eliminate Tehran’s ability to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran denies that its nuclear programme is for military purposes.

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has spoken out in support of Israel’s attack and angered Tehran this week by saying the Iranians should de-escalate or face the threat of even greater destruction.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul on Wednesday appealed to Iran’s leaders to work towards a solution that would involve assurances over its nuclear programme, telling them: “It’s never too late to come to the negotiating table”.

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)