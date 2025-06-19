Air India to cut international flights on widebody aircraft due to safety inspections

Air India to cut international flights on widebody aircraft due to safety inspections

June 19, 2025   07:21 am

Air India on Wednesday said it has decided to reduce its international services on wide-body aircraft by 15 per cent for the next few weeks. 

The cuts will be implemented between now and June 20, and will continue thereafter, until at least mid-July.

“This effectively adds to our reserve aircraft availability to take care of any unplanned disruptions,” said the airline, as it remains in mourning on the tragic loss of 241 passengers and crew members aboard flight AI 171.

The decision is taken “to ensure stability of our operations, better efficiency and to minimise inconvenience to passengers”.

“Air India apologises to the passengers affected due to these curtailments, and will inform them in advance and make its best efforts to accommodate them on alternate flights.

Passengers will also be offered a choice to reschedule their travel without any cost or to be given full refund, as per their choice. The revised schedule of our international services effective from 20 June, 2025 will be shared shortly,” the airline explained.

It said that the curtailments are a painful measure to take, but are necessary following a devastating event which we are still working through and an unusual combination of external events.

“It is done to restore operational stability, and to minimise last-minute inconvenience to passengers. With the continued support of our passengers, the regulatory authorities, Ministry of Civil Aviation and India at large, we will come out stronger through this tragic incident and reestablish the confidence of our passengers and all stakeholders in our services, at the earliest.,” Air India noted.

In coordination with the Ministry of Civil Aviation and the Government of Gujarat, Air India is putting all possible efforts to support the family members of the deceased and the injured.

The investigating authorities are also continuing their efforts to find out the reasons for the accident. 

The DGCA had mandated ‘Enhanced Safety Inspection’ across Air India’s Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft fleet.

Out of total 33 aircraft, inspections have now been completed on 26 and these have been cleared for service, while inspection of the remainder will be complete in the coming days. 

The fact that 26 aircraft have been cleared gives reassurance in the safety measures and procedures that we follow, said Air India.

“As a matter of added precaution, Air India will also undertake enhanced safety checks on its Boeing 777 fleet and, going forward, we will continue to cooperate with the authorities, viz AAIB, DGCA, MoCA to ensure the safety of our passengers, our crew and our aircraft, which remains our highest priority,” it added.

Source: IANS
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Parliament adjourned amidst objections from opposition demanding debate on Israel-Iran conflict (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

Newly elected Mayor of Colombo, Vraie Cally Balthazaar officially assumed duties (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

G7 justifying Israel's attack on Iran as self-defence not acceptable  Ranil (English)

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.06.18

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Mogo Media Academy introduces three new diploma courses (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Public urged not to be misled by claims of fuel shortages (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)

Govt. to introduce special fixed deposit scheme for senior citizens (English)