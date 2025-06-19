Clean Sri Lanka launches program to improve tuk-tuk drivers service in tourism sector

The ‘Clean Sri Lanka’ Secretariat has launched a new initiative aimed at improving the attitudes, ethics, and service standards of three-wheeler drivers operating within the tourism sector.

An initial discussion regarding the implementation of the program was held on Wednesday (18) at the Clean Sri Lanka Secretariat.

It was revealed that the initiative will train 10,000 three-wheeler taxi drivers engaged in the tourism sector, covering all nine provinces of the island within this year.

The program, which aims to enhance the drivers’ attitudes and ethical conduct, is estimated to cost Rs. 25 million, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

Ten training sessions are scheduled to be conducted in each province as part of the island-wide initiative. The program aims to provide three-wheeler drivers with comprehensive knowledge of traffic regulations, promote a sense of responsibility, and guide them on the appropriate steps to deliver quality transport services, the PMD said in a statement.

It also seeks to improve their ability to meet the expectations of tourists by raising service quality.

As part of the initiative, a specialized software application will be introduced for drivers serving the tourism sector. Through these measures, the program aims to elevate the overall standards and professionalism of services within the tourism industry.

Additionally, the initiative aims to encourage three-wheeler drivers to adopt better attitudes, improve their personal hygiene and professionalism, and increase their familiarity with the areas they operate in, thereby ensuring friendly and quality service for customers, it added.

Senior Additional Secretary to the President, Mr. S.P.C. Sugeeshwara, along with officials representing the Ministry of Finance, Tourism Bureau Eastern Province, Sri Lanka Tourism Development Authority, Northern Provincial Council, Sabaragamuwa Provincial Council, Tourism Police, Sri Lanka Institute of Tourism and Hotel Management, and representatives from the All Ceylon Three Wheeler Drivers’ Trade Union, Western Provincial Three Wheeler Drivers and Owners’ Cooperative Society, National Taxi App Professional Drivers’ Union, Online Taxi Service Drivers’ Association, and Federation of App-based Transport Workers also participated in the event.

--PMD