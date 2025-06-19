New President and two Judges of Appeals Court sworn in

New President and two Judges of Appeals Court sworn in

June 19, 2025   12:28 pm

Senior Additional Solicitor General and President’s Counsel, Mr Nalin Rohantha Abeysooriya, was sworn in this morning (19) as the new President of the Court of Appeal before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat.

In addition, High Court Judges Mr Don Francis Hathurusinghe Gunawardena and Mr Adithya Kantha Madduma Patabendige were also sworn in today as Judges of the Court of Appeal, in the presence of the President at the Presidential Secretariat, the President’s Media Division (PMD) said.

The President’s Secretary, Dr Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, was also in attendance at the ceremony, the PMD added.

--PMD

