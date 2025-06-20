Israel-Iran conflict: EU and UK ministers to hold talks with Iran in Geneva

Foreign ministers from the UK, France, and Germany are due to meet their Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araqchi, in Geneva on Friday, as international efforts intensify to ease mounting tensions over Tehran’s nuclear programme.

The talks come as U.S. President Donald Trump says he will decide within two weeks whether to join Israel’s ongoing military campaign against Iran, amid reports that Washington is actively considering intervention.

“The president will make a decision on whether to attack Iran within two weeks,” the White House said on Thursday, adding that communication with Tehran continues and a diplomatic resolution remains possible.

Geneva, where the talks will take place, is the same city where an initial deal was reached in 2013 between Iran and world powers to limit its nuclear activity.

Following a meeting in Washington with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and presidential envoy Steve Witkoff, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy described the situation in the Middle East as “perilous”.

“We discussed how a deal could avoid a deepening conflict,” Lammy said. “A window now exists within the next two weeks to achieve a diplomatic solution.”

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ali Bahraini, told Euronews that “the minimum thing Europeans can do is to very explicitly condemn Israel and stop their support for Israel.”

Meanwhile, Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said Iran’s supreme leader “can no longer be allowed to exist,” as strikes between the two countries continue.

Source: Euro News

--Agencies