NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council

The National People’s Power (NPP) has established power in the Galle Municipal Council following the inaugural council meeting held today (June 20), under the patronage of the Commissioner of Local Government.

A vote was conducted to decide whether the election of the Mayor of the Galle MC should proceed via secret ballot or open vote. Nineteen members voted in favor of a secret ballot, while 17 supported an open vote.

The decision to proceed with a secret ballot led to a tense situation within the council. Several members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) staged a walkout in protest, prompting police intervention to maintain order.

As a result, the council session was adjourned for 30 minutes.

Despite the disruption, a secret ballot was held with a significant quorum present.

Accordingly, Halvitigala Ihala Gamage Sunil, representing the National People’s Power (NPP), was elected Mayor of the Galle Municipal Council with 19 votes.

Additionally, Priyantha Sahabandhu of the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) was elected as the Deputy Mayor.