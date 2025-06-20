Three including DMT Deputy Commissioner further remanded

The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (June 20) ordered the further remand of three suspects, including a Deputy Commissioner of the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), who were arrested on bribery charges.

The suspects had been taken into custody on May 23 by Bribery Commission officers, on suspicion of accepting nearly Rs. 4 million in bribes.

When the case was taken up in court today (20), Colombo Chief Magistrate Thanuja Lakmali ordered that the three suspects be further remanded until July 07.

According to the facts presented by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), the accused were found in possession of funds allegedly received as bribes from members of the public seeking driving licenses.