NPP secures power in Ukuwela PS and Seruwila PS; SJB takes Beruwala PS

Nimal Karunathilaka, representing the National People’s Power (NPP), has been elected as the Chairman of the Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha in Rattota, Matale.

Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha comprises 16 opposition members and 11 members from the NPP. However, Karunathilaka secured 14 votes to win the chairmanship.

Meera Saibu Mohamed Rafi, representing the United National Alliance, was elected as Vice Chairman with 12 votes.

The election for the chairmanship of the Ukuwela Pradeshiya Sabha was conducted amidst a tense atmosphere within the chamber.

Meanwhile, M. G. J. Thushara Sampath of the National People’s Power (NPP) has been elected as the Chairman of the Seruwila Pradeshiya Sabha.

K. G. Dimuthu Priyankara, representing the ‘Sarvajana Balaya’ alliance, was elected as the Vice Chairman.

Meanwhile, the inaugural meeting of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha in the Kalutara District, following this year’s local government elections, was held this morning (June 20) under the patronage of the Commissioner of Local Government, Sarangika Kalhari Jayasundara.

During the session, W. K. Nilantha Surith Dias was nominated for the post of Chairman by the National People’s Power (NPP), while Mohamed Naizer Mohamed Faizan was nominated by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The SJB nominee, Faizan, was elected Chairman of the Beruwala Pradeshiya Sabha with 22 votes.