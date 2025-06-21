Earthquake hits northern Iran as Israeli air strikes continue

Earthquake hits northern Iran as Israeli air strikes continue

June 21, 2025   07:52 am

A 5.1-magnitude earthquake struck northern Iran on Friday, while Israeli air strikes continued to hit the country. However, the local authorities said there were no casualties and only minor damage.

The official news agency IRNA reported no casualties and only “minimal damage”.

According to the USGS, the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres (six miles), some 37 kilometres (23 miles) southwest of the city of Semnan.

State television reported the earthquake as measuring 5.5 and said it “shook the area around the city of Sorkheh in Semnan province”.

The tremor was also felt in the capital, Tehran, about 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Sorkheh.

Source: AFP
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Govt's recent decision regarding SVAT has impacted a number of industries - MP Nalin Bandara (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka Customs earns Rs. 165 bln from vehicle imports this year (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

Sri Lanka's FDI records 90% increase in first quarter 2025 (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures power in Galle Municipal Council (English)

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

NPP secures Mayorship of Galle with help from SLPP councillor

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

Namal urges govt to table list of inmates recommended for release under presidential pardon (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)

MP Dilith Jayaweera accuses NPP govt of poaching LG members by promising money (English)