The Colombo Magistrate’s Court today (23) issued a warrant for the arrest of former Parliamentarian Sajin Vass Gunawardena, who failed to appear before the court in connection with a case filed by the Inland Revenue Commissioner regarding alleged income tax evasion amounting to nearly Rs. 36.9 million.

The case, filed in 2023 by the Inland Revenue Commissioner, pertains to the non-payment of income tax for the assessment years 2010 and 2012.

When the case was taken up before Colombo Additional Magistrate Pavithra Sanjeevani Pathiraja, the accused, Sajin Vass Gunawardena, had failed to appear before the court, said Ada Derana reporter.

Dinesh Perera, representing the prosecution, informed the court that summons had been duly served on the respondent, but he failed to appear.

After considering the facts presented, the magistrate ordered that the accused be taken into custody and produced before the court.

Accordingly, a warrant for his arrest was issued by the court.