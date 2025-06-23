Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma assumes duties as new Finance Secretary

Dr. Harsha Suriyaaratchi has assumed duties as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

Former Deputy Minister Dr. Harshana Suriyapperuma was appointed as the new Secretary to the Ministry of Finance, earlier today (23).

He was appointed to the position following the retirement of former Finance Secretary, Mahinda Siriwardana.

Dr. Suriyapperuma, who served as a National List Member of Parliament representing the National People’s Power (NPP) and former Deputy Minister of Finance and Planning, had tendered his resignation from Parliament last week.