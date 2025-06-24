8 dead, 2 survive after boat capsizes on Lake Tahoe

Eight people were killed and two survived after a boat capsized on Lake Tahoe in California over the weekend due to a large swell, authorities said.

The vessel capsized near D.L. Bliss State Park Saturday afternoon, according to the U.S. Coast Guard. Ten people went into the water, it said.

As of Monday, there were two missing people from the incident but El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office said that the bodies of the missing boaters were recovered.

Two people were previously rescued and brought to a local hospital, according to the Coast Guard. Eight others were reported dead in the wake of the incident, authorities said.

The identifications of the victims have not yet been released pending next-of-kin notifications.

The 10 boaters were aboard a 27-foot gold Chris-Craft vessel. When it capsized, winds were reported to be upward of 30 knots and waves reached 6 to 8 feet, the Coast Guard said.

Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said multiple other people were rescued on Lake Tahoe throughout the day Saturday, including those paddleboarding and on a vessel in distress.

Balaam said he was “devastated” by the deadly capsizing while warning others about the conditions on the lake, which can “change in an instant.”

“The weather on Lake Tahoe can be unpredictable and it’s vital to be prepared,” he said in a statement.

The Coast Guard also stressed preparedness in the wake of the deadly incident.

“The Coast Guard urges all mariners, experienced or not, to always wear a life jacket, check the weather conditions before heading out on the water, file a float plan, and carry a working VHF radio to call for assistance,” the Coast Guard said in a statement.

