Colombo Central Bus Stand to be upgraded under Clean Sri Lanka initiative

June 24, 2025   11:55 am

The government has devised plans to upgrade the Colombo Central Bus Stand within the next year, in line with the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, according to the President’s Media Division (PMD).

In line with the same initiative, around 50 major bus stands across the country are scheduled to be renovated, with assistance from the Sri Lanka Air Force.   

The renovation of the Colombo Central Bus Stand will include the refurbishment of key facilities such as the canteen, rest area, ticket counters, administrative unit, operations room and driver quarters, the statement said.

Established in 1964, the Colombo Central Bus Stand spans 1.42 hectares and currently handles between 1,500 to 2,000 buses daily.

The details were revealed during a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat on the “Clean Sri Lanka” programme, the PMD said.

The meeting was attended by Minister of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation Bimal Rathnayake, Secretary to the President Dr. Nandika Sanath Kumanayake, Air Vice Marshal (Retired) Sampath Thuyacontha, Secretary of Defence, Senior Officers of the Sri Lanka Air Force and other government officials.

