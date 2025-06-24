European citizen detained in Iran on espionage charges

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran has detained a European national on allegations of espionage, according to reports from Iranian state media.

The individual’s specific nationality has not been disclosed. Authorities state that the person presented themselves as a tourist and was apprehended in the city of Hamadan, located in western Iran.

The semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that the detained individual is accused of attempting to establish a network of spies within the country.

In recent months, Iran has detained several foreign nationals on suspicion of espionage, particularly following the escalation of hostilities involving Israel. Additionally, critics of the Iranian government who have voiced support for attacks against Iran have also been arrested.

Detentions of foreign citizens on security-related charges have occurred periodically in Iran, often drawing international attention and concern from human rights organizations.

