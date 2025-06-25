CPC assures no fuel shortage in Sri Lanka

June 25, 2025   08:04 am

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) has assured that there will be no fuel shortage in the country under any circumstances.

CPC Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna stated that the necessary fuel orders for the next two months have already been procured.

According to Rajakaruna, the CPC has already placed and confirmed orders for the fuel required for the next two months and there is absolutely no reason for a fuel shortage in Sri Lanka during this period.

He said however there are concerns about the fuel transportation and where the fuel shipments will originate from.

In light of the current situation, CPC Chairman Rajakaruna noted that legal action will be taken against individuals who are hoarding fuel illegally.

He said according to CPC data, the majority of Octane 92 petrol is not imported from conflict zones with most of it coming either from Malaysia, Singapore or India.

Only one shipment is expected from Oman, the CPC Chairman said.

CPC Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna added that even if the Strait of Hormuz was to close, the country will not face a shortage.

While stating the CPC is currently in the process of confirming supply routes with suppliers, Chairman D.J. Rajakaruna said diesel stocks do not come from war-affected regions.

