Iran says airspace to remain closed until Wednesday afternoon

An Iranian spokesman said on Tuesday the country’s airspace will remain closed until Wednesday afternoon, according to the semi-official Mehr news agency.

Majid Akhavan, spokesman of the Roads and Urban Development Ministry, said the decision was made in light of the recent developments and to ensure the safety of passengers and flights, noting that the flight suspension would remain in effect until 2:00 p.m. local time (10:30 GMT) on Wednesday.

Iran closed its airspace after Israel launched airstrikes on Tehran and other parts of the country on June 13.

A ceasefire between the two sides was declared early Tuesday.

Source: Xinhua

--Agencies