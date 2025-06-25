Iran hangs 3 Israeli men accused for spying

Iran hangs 3 Israeli men accused for spying

June 25, 2025   11:35 am

Iran said Wednesday that it executed three men accused of spying for Israel, the day after a truce between the two countries came into effect.

“Idris Ali, Azad Shojai and Rasoul Ahmad Rasoul, who attempted to import equipment into the country to carry out assassinations, were arrested and tried for... cooperation favouring the Zionist regime,” the judiciary said, referring to Israel.

“The sentence was carried out this morning... and they were hanged.”

The executions took place in Urmia, a northwestern city near the border with Turkey, the judiciary said, sharing photos of the three men in blue prison uniforms.

Tehran regularly announces the arrest and execution of agents suspected of working for foreign intelligence services, including its arch-foe Israel.

After the Iran-Israel war erupted on June 13, Tehran vowed swift trials for people arrested on suspicion of collaborating with its arch-foe. 

It carried out executions of men accused of being Mossad agents on both Sunday and Monday. 

Iran is the world’s second-most prolific executioner after China, according to human rights groups, including Amnesty International.

Source: AFP
--Agencies 

