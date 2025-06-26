Showers expected in several areas today

June 26, 2025   06:33 am

Showers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle and Matara districts, the Department of Meteorology said.

Fairly heavy falls about 50 mm are likely at some places.

A few showers may occur in the Anuradhapura and Matale districts.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, fairly strong winds of about 30-40 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts.

The general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

