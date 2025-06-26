Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

June 26, 2025   11:25 am

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until July 07 by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court in relation to the case filed over the recent discovery of a gold-plated T-56 firearm at an apartment complex in Havelock Town, Colombo.

The order was issued after he was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court this morning (26).

Meanwhile, the court has ordered the release on bail of the third suspect who was arrested and remanded in custody in connection with the incident.

On May 24, the former Minister was remanded following his arrest on May 23 in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID).

The investigation pertains to the ownership of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle discovered at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town on May 20.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.

