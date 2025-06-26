Maj Gen Dolage appointed Chief of Staff of Sri Lanka Army

Major General Kapila Dolage of the Corps of Sri Lanka Engineers has been appointed as the 67th Chief of Staff of the Sri Lanka Army, with effect from today (June 26).

An illustrious military officer who possesses wealth of over 33 years of distinguished service, Major General Dolage had assumed duties as the 60th successor in the office of the Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Volunteer Force (SLAVF) with effect from 13 February 2025.

Concurrently, the senior officer serves as the 14th successor in the office of the Colonel Commandant of the Sri Lanka Army Medical Corps.

A past pupil of Sir James Peiris Maha Vidyalaya, Nanuoya and Royal College, Colombo where he received his primary and secondary education respectively, Major General Dolage is a battle-hardened officer who was groomed by the Corps of Engineers.

The senior officer enlisted in the Sri Lanka Army on 09 January 1990 under the Cadet Intake 33. He is an alumnus of the Sri Lanka Military Academy in Diyatalawa and was the recipient of the ‘President’s Award’ for the First in Order of Merit and the ‘Sword of Honour’ awarded to the Best All- Round Officer Cadet of his Intake.

Upon completion of the basic military training, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and was posted to the Corps of Engineers on 15 June 1991.

In the course of his military career, Major General Kapila Dolage performed a precise errand in Command, Staff, and Instructional appointments. He served as a Troop Commander, Squadron Commander and Commanding Officer in both field engineer and infantry roles.

The key command appointments include Commanding Officer of 1 and 12 Field Engineer Regiments, Commander of 571 Infantry Brigade, General Officer Commanding of 59 Infantry Division and Engineer Division. He held notable staff appointments such as Senior Staff Officer (Personnel) at United Nations Military Force Headquarters, Haiti, General Staff Officer 1 (Operations and Training) at the Security Forces Headquarters (Jaffna), Colonel Commandant’s Secretariat, and Colonel General Staff at Army Training Command and Director/Director General Training at the Army Headquarters.

He held instructional appointments as Directing Staff at Defence Services Command and Staff Course, Chief Instructor at Officer Career Development Centre, the Commandant of the Defence Services Command and Staff College and the 22nd Commander of the Security Forces Headquarters (Central).

To the credit of professional enhancement, Major General Kapila Dolage has followed local and international military trainings and study courses.

He is a graduate of Army Command and Staff College and the Malaysian Armed Forces Staff College. He holds a Master’s Degree in Defence Studies at the University of Kelaniya, a Post-Graduate Diploma in Defence and Strategic Studies at the University of Malaya, and a Master of Arts in Security Studies (Civil-Military Relations) from the Naval Postgraduate School in California.

Pertinent to the career progression of Officers and Other Ranks, he conducted detailed studies and number of service papers and relevant action plans have been produced. Also, he has performed as the Brigadier Planning at National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak strategizing the Action Plans and introducing the Army Way Forward 2020 -2025.

Currently, he performs as the President of the Committee for Army Defence Review 2030, Chairman of the Defence Services Defence Review 2030 and Chief Editor of the Committee for compilation of Army History Book 1999 - 2024 (50 to 75). He is also a lecturer on International Relations and Strategic Studies in various military training establishments.

In honour of his service rendered to the Sri Lanka Army, he has been conferred with service medals, including the “Uttama Seva Padakkama” for unblemished service.