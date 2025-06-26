Govt to import 40,000MT of substitute rice to address Keeri Samba shortage

The government has decided to import 40,000 metric tons of Keeri Samba and substitute rice, due to the non-availability of sufficient rice stocks in the country and to meet the demand for Keeri Samba rice, the President’s Media Division said.

The decision has been taken based on the recommendation of the Food Security and Cost of Living Committee which convened at the Presidential Secretariat.

Accordingly, around 5,000 metric tons of rice will be imported through state institutions while the remaining will be brought in through private sector engagement based on market needs, the PMD said.