UN Rights Chief assures support for SLs program to ensure national unity and reconciliation

UN Rights Chief assures support for SLs program to ensure national unity and reconciliation

June 26, 2025   08:21 pm

The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk has stated that he supports the program currently being carried out by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the government of Sri Lanka to ensure national unity and reconciliation and to safeguard human rights, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, made this statement during a meeting with President Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (26).

The UN High Commissioner, who appreciated the ongoing political and social transformation taking place in Sri Lanka, stated that the people of both the North and the South have placed strong trust in the current President and the government, according to the PMD.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Sri Lanka's political culture remain largely unchanged continuing the traditional pattern, says Ravi Karunanayake (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Upward trend in dengue spread observed, Sri Lanka's health officials warn (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet sub-committee appointed to review challenges posed by Middle East conflict, on Sri Lanka (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

Cabinet repeals decision to transfer Nuwara Eliya Post Office building to UDA (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm