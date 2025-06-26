The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk has stated that he supports the program currently being carried out by President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the government of Sri Lanka to ensure national unity and reconciliation and to safeguard human rights, the President’s Media Division said in a statement.

UN Human Rights Commissioner Volker Türk, who is currently on a visit to Sri Lanka, made this statement during a meeting with President Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (26).

The UN High Commissioner, who appreciated the ongoing political and social transformation taking place in Sri Lanka, stated that the people of both the North and the South have placed strong trust in the current President and the government, according to the PMD.