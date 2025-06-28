President highlights the urgent need to upgrade countrys public transport system

June 28, 2025   12:24 pm

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has highlighted the urgent need to elevate the country’s public transport system to a new level in order to address a range of pressing issues, including road accidents, traffic congestion, the high cost burden of vehicle imports and environmental concerns, the President’s Media Division said.

President Dissanayake made these remarks while attending the inauguration of the “Dream Destination” initiative at the Presidential Secretariat.

The “Dream Destination” initiative has been launched with a strategic partnership between the Ministry of Transport, Highways, Ports and Civil Aviation, the “Clean Sri Lanka” campaign and private sector stakeholders to upgrade 100 railway stations across Sri Lanka.

According to the President, the objective of the present government is not merely to continue with reforms at the existing level, but to elevate the country to a new stage of progress.

As the current political leadership, the government has already taken steps to break away from the entrenched political culture, the President has stated.

President Anura Kumara Dissanayake has also emphasized the need to consolidate the transformation into a stable and enduring framework.

The “Dream Destination” project, launched yesterday is an initiative of the present government with the aim of establishing a clean, safe and aesthetically pleasing network of railway stations across the country to ensure comfort and accessibility for all passengers, including those with special needs.

