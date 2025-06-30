Statement issued by Malwathu Maha Viharaya on false news report

The Malwathu Maha Viharaya in Kandy has issued a special statement regarding a misleading news report concerning a request allegedly made by former President Mahinda Rajapaksa to the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter.

According to the statement, a false news article was published under the headline: ශිරන්තිව අත්අඩංගුවට ගන්න එපා කියලා අනුරට කියන්නකෝ...මහින්ද මල්වතු නා හිමියන්ගෙන් ඉල්ලයි”

Issuing a clarification, the Deputy Registrar of the Malwathu Maha Viharaya, Venerable Mahawela Rathanapala Thero stated that the clarification has been issued based on a directive of the Chief Prelate of the Malwathu Chapter.

The statement notes that no meeting or telephone conversation, as mentioned in the news report, took place.

According to the statement, legal action will be taken in the future against individuals and organizations attempting to create and spread such misleading news with the aim of causing public unrest.