MP Archchuna seeks govt. assurance before disclosing contents of 323 containers

Member of Parliament Ramanathan Archchuna today (30) stated that he was prepared to disclose the contents of the 323 containers released recently but emphasized that the government must first provide a formal assurance that he would not be subjected to imprisonment on fabricated charges.

Speaking in Parliament regarding the release of the 323 containers in question, the Parliamentarian stated that he is able to provide a detailed list of what was inside the 323 containers—its contents, destination, and country of origin.”

He further urged the government to guarantee his protection before he proceeds with the disclosure.

“Let them first prove to me that I will not be removed from my parliamentary seat or falsely implicated in a drug case. I will present everything to Parliament,” he added.

The MP stressed that in the absence of such a guarantee, he would have no choice but to leave the country and release the information through international channels.

“Otherwise, I will flee to another country and make the details public there. I will state without fear what was inside 323 containers. I can reveal everything, but I am afraid...” he said.

Archchuna clarified that his fear was not of assassination, but of continued legal harassment through baseless allegations.

“A case has been filed to remove me. I will address it in court. But I am afraid...”, he stated.

“They are dragging me into unnecessary cases again and again. Now they have the power of the police, and they are attempting to suppress the truth by removing me from Parliament and silencing dissent,” MP Ramanathan Archchuna added.