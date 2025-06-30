Two youth arrested over murder of businessman in Maho

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of a businessman whose burned body was found in a forested area in Diyabatte, Maho.

Investigations began following the discovery of a charred body inside a jeep in the Diyabatte forest area on Thursday (26), according to the Police Media Division.

Multiple police teams launched inquiries under the guidance of the Senior Deputy Inspector General (SDIG) of the North Western Province.

Investigations revealed that the victim had been abducted and murdered by the suspects while he was traveling in his jeep. The suspects then had stolen the victim’s gold jewelry, mobile phone, and a large sum of money, and fled the scene.

Police said the suspects were arrested from Doratiyawa and Maho. Police seized over Rs. 1.4 million rupees in cash and gold jewelry worth around Rs. 4.8 million.

The arrested individuals are residents of Maho and Pilessa, aged 19 and 27 respectively.

A post-mortem examination revealed that the businessman was strangled and then set on fire inside the vehicle.

The deceased was identified as a 49-year-old businessman from Millewa, Kurunegala.

Police were initially alerted by a phone call reporting a burning vehicle with a body inside in the forest area. Upon arrival, officers found the burned body in the front seat of the vehicle.

Earlier, on June 25, the victim’s wife had filed a complaint with the Doratiyawa Police, stating that her husband had not returned after leaving home to the nearby saloon.

The motive for the murder is yet to be determined, and the Maho Police are continuing further investigations.