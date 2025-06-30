Former Minister Gamini Lokuge passes away

Former Minister and veteran politician Gamini Lokuge has passed away a short while ago at the age of 82, according to family sources.

Lokuge commenced his political career in 1960 as a member of the United National Party (UNP).

His first successful national-level campaign came in 1983, when he was elected by a clear majority to represent the Kesbewa Electoral District.

He served as Minister of Tourism during the UNP-led governments in 1989 and 2002. In 2006, following personal disagreements with then UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe, he crossed over to the government of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa.

In January 2007, Lokuge was appointed Minister of Sports and Public Recreation. He was re-elected to Parliament in both 2010 and 2015.

On 27 November 2019, he was appointed State Minister for Urban Development, and on 12 August 2020, he assumed duties as the Cabinet Minister of Transport.

In February 2020, he was also appointed to the Legislative Standing Committee.