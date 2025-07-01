Decision on bus fare revision within two days: NTC

July 1, 2025   07:22 am

A decision regarding the revision of bus fares, in line with yesterday’s fuel price adjustment, will be made within the next two days, the National Transport Commission (NTC) has announced.

Naomi Jayawardena, the Director General of the NTC stated that the National Transport Commission is scheduled to convene and make a final decision on the matter.

Although the annual bus fare revision was initially set to be implemented from today (01), Director General Jayawardena noted that it will not be enforced due to the revision in fuel prices.

Last evening, the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) announced fuel price revision, effective from today.

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12 to Rs. 305 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7 to Rs. 185 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 15, bringing it to Rs. 289 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super Diesel remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.

