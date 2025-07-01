Three-wheeler unions bemoan decision to hike price of petrol 92 Octane

Three-wheeler operators say they expected a considerable reduction in prices of fuel as promised by the National People’s Power (NPP) during the election stage.

Secretary of the National Joint Three-Wheeler Drivers and Industrial Workers Association Rohana Perera stated that although the NPP promised to reduce the prices of a litre of fuel by Rs. 160, the government led by the same party has not taken any meaningful decisions to ease the burden of three-wheeler operators.

Secretary Perera noted that the government just two weeks ago announced that it is in possession of fuel stocks needed for two months, but now has increased the price of a litre of petrol 92 Octane by a considerable amount.

He said while increasing the price of a litre of petrol 92 Octane, the price of petrol 95 Octane, which is mostly used by the superrich, has not been revised.

Secretary Rohana Perera questioned the rationale behind the decision.

He said three-wheeler operators are struggling to make ends meet since the prices of spare parts and other charges have not been brought down.

Secretary of the National Joint Three-Wheeler Drivers and Industrial Workers Association Rohana Perera stated that considering all factors, three-wheeler fares should be increased by at least Rs. 5 per kilometre.

He said however they are unable to revise fares since the power to make such decisions has been granted to a regulatory body in the Western Province.

The Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC) yesterday announced a revision of fuel prices, effective today (01).

Accordingly, the price of Petrol 92 Octane has been increased by Rs. 12 to Rs. 305 per litre, while the price of Kerosene has been increased by Rs. 7 to Rs. 185 per litre. The price of Auto Diesel has also been increased by Rs. 15, bringing it to Rs. 289 per litre.

However, the prices of Petrol 95 Octane and Super Diesel remain unchanged, according to Ceypetco.