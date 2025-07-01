SLBFE announces scholarships for children of Sri Lankan migrant workers

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has invited applications for scholarships for the school-aged children of Sri Lankan migrant workers who are registered with the SLBFE and have been employed or are permanently employed abroad.

These scholarships are available to children whose parents were employed abroad and registered with the Bureau between January 1, 2019, and September 15, 2024.

Children who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply for the scholarship program:

Passed the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination held in 2024 with district cut-off marks.

Passed the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination held in 2023/24, with passes in at least six subjects including Mathematics.

Passed the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination held in 2023/24, and are enrolled in a full-time internal degree program at a government or private university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), or in a diploma course of two years or more at a National Institute of Technology or another recognized educational institution.

Accordingly, the scholarship amounts are as follows:

Rs. 25,000.00 will be granted to students who passed the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

Rs. 30,000.00 will be awarded to those who passed the G.C.E. O/L Examination.

Rs. 40,000.00 will be awarded to those who passed the G.C.E. A/L Examination.

Furthermore, applications must be submitted online via the official website of the SLBFE, www.slbfe.lk.

In 2024, the SLBFE awarded scholarships worth Rs. 81.12 million to 2,688 children of migrant workers.