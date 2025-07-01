SLBFE announces scholarships for children of Sri Lankan migrant workers

SLBFE announces scholarships for children of Sri Lankan migrant workers

July 1, 2025   06:33 pm

The Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) has invited applications for scholarships for the school-aged children of Sri Lankan migrant workers who are registered with the SLBFE and have been employed or are permanently employed abroad.

These scholarships are available to children whose parents were employed abroad and registered with the Bureau between January 1, 2019, and September 15, 2024.

Children who meet the following criteria are eligible to apply for the scholarship program:

Passed the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination held in 2024 with district cut-off marks.

Passed the G.C.E. Ordinary Level (O/L) examination held in 2023/24, with passes in at least six subjects including Mathematics.

Passed the G.C.E. Advanced Level (A/L) examination held in 2023/24, and are enrolled in a full-time internal degree program at a government or private university recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC), or in a diploma course of two years or more at a National Institute of Technology or another recognized educational institution.

Accordingly, the scholarship amounts are as follows:

Rs. 25,000.00 will be granted to students who passed the Grade 5 Scholarship Examination.

Rs. 30,000.00 will be awarded to those who passed the G.C.E. O/L Examination.

Rs. 40,000.00 will be awarded to those who passed the G.C.E. A/L Examination.

Furthermore, applications must be submitted online via the official website of the SLBFE, www.slbfe.lk.

In 2024, the SLBFE awarded scholarships worth Rs. 81.12 million to 2,688 children of migrant workers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

Public react to increase in fuel prices and 0.55% reduction in bus fares

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

True measure of nation's progress lies in spiritual development of it's people - President (English)

Millers offered loans at 7% interest rate to purchase paddy in Yala season (English)

Millers offered loans at 7% interest rate to purchase paddy in Yala season (English)

Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies (English)

Parties continue to tussle over forming LG bodies (English)

Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions (English)

Several senior police officers transferred and assigned to new positions (English)

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin - 2025.06.30