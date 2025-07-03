Plans underway to remove illegal constructions threatening Sigiriya  Archeology DG

The Director General of the Department of Archaeology, Professor D. Thusitha Mendis, has announced plans to remove unauthorized constructions that are affecting Sri Lanka’s iconic Sigiriya Rock Fortress, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Professor Mendis emphasized that although Sigiriya is not currently at risk of being removed from the World Heritage List, these unauthorized structures pose a potential threat to its status in the future.

Located in the Matale District of the Central Province, Sigiriya is an ancient site of great historical significance, symbolizing the rich cultural heritage of Sri Lanka. The site features remarkable architectural arrangements and frescoes, developed into a planned city and kingdom by King Kashyapa in the 5th century AD, attracting global admiration.

Recognizing its outstanding universal value, Sigiriya was designated a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1982, drawing significant attention from both local and international visitors.

Recently, several national newspapers reported concerns regarding the rising number of unauthorized constructions around Sigiriya, warning that these developments could jeopardize its UNESCO status.

At a recent press conference, the Minister of Cultural Affairs addressed the issue. Professor Hiniduma Sunil Senevi stated:

“These unauthorized constructions have proliferated in sensitive areas due to inadequate management and the absence of a proper permit system under previous administrations. Currently, there are 124 unauthorized structures within the 200- and 400-yard zones surrounding Sigiriya Rock. We have initiated efforts to remove these constructions. An inter-institutional committee comprising 15 agencies has been established, and the government aims to implement a formal program to relocate the occupants.”

Speaking on the Ada Derana Mornings program today (03), Director General Professor D. Thusitha Mendis reiterated that while Sigiriya is not presently threatened with removal from the UNESCO World Heritage List, the surrounding landscape requires strict protection.

“Sigiriya is not just a rock; it encompasses a cave system, ancient tombs, and an extensive landscape that UNESCO has urged us to preserve. Although UNESCO has not issued any immediate warnings, a rapid increase in unauthorized construction could pose a serious threat in the future,” Professor Mendis explained.