Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution

A committee has been appointed to investigate and submit a report on plastic-based products in the market that pose a threat to the health of children, the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development has announced.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today (03), Subject Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that the government will take the strongest possible measures within the next two months to prevent such harmful products from entering the market, based on the committee’s recommendations.

He warned that some plastic bottles used to fill hot water are unsafe and noted that tests have revealed serious risks due to the use of such material.

Accordingly, Minister Samarasinghe said strict action will be taken pertaining to the matter within the next two months.

“We will summon importers and manufacturers and present the facts to them. A committee of experts will be appointed, and all relevant parties will have the opportunity to share their concerns with the committee. Based on its report, we will take the strongest possible decisions to ensure the safety of children,” the Minister added.