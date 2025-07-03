Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution

Govt appoints committee to tackle plastic pollution

July 3, 2025   01:52 pm

A committee has been appointed to investigate and submit a report on plastic-based products in the market that pose a threat to the health of children, the Ministry of Trade, Commerce, Food Security, and Cooperative Development has announced.

Speaking at a media briefing in Colombo today (03), Subject Minister Wasantha Samarasinghe stated that the government will take the strongest possible measures within the next two months to prevent such harmful products from entering the market, based on the committee’s recommendations.

He warned that some plastic bottles used to fill hot water are unsafe and noted that tests have revealed serious risks due to the use of such material.

Accordingly, Minister Samarasinghe said strict action will be taken pertaining to the matter within the next two months.

“We will summon importers and manufacturers and present the facts to them. A committee of experts will be appointed, and all relevant parties will have the opportunity to share their concerns with the committee. Based on its report, we will take the strongest possible decisions to ensure the safety of children,” the Minister added.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Elon Musk's Starlink launches satellite internet in Sri Lanka (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Sri Lanka to receive 5th IMF tranche following 4th review approval (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Foreign university scholarships for A/L top achievers (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

Cabinet nod to appoint Presidential Investigation Committee to probe irregularities at SriLankan Airlines (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Immigration Controller General pleads guilty to contempt of court charge (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)

Seat belts mandatory for passengers of all vehicles on expressways from September (English)