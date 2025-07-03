Youth files FR petition alleging unlawful detention after incident with Teacher Amma

Youth files FR petition alleging unlawful detention after incident with Teacher Amma

July 3, 2025   04:14 pm

A youth has filed a Fundamental Rights (FR) petition before the Supreme Court, alleging unlawful arrest and detention by the Katana Police following an incident involving Hyeshika Fernando, popularly known as ‘Teacher Amma’, a prominent Grade 5 scholarship tutor.

Accordingly, the Supreme Court has scheduled January 28, 2025, to hear the FR petition filed by the youth, Ada Derana reporter said.

The arrest followed a complaint made by a group including Hyeshika Fernando.

The petitioner, Krishriman Rithik Trishal Agalawatte, who served as a technical officer at Fernando’s private educational institute in Katana, filed the FR petition citing violations of his rights.

The petition names an Inspector of Police attached to the Katana Police and several others as respondents.

The case was taken up before a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices Achala Wengappuli and Sampath Wijeratne.

Deputy Solicitor General Lakmali Karunanayake, appearing for the Attorney General, sought time to file limited objections to the petition. The petitioner’s counsel also requested court permission to submit counter-objections.

Granting both requests, the bench fixed the matter for further hearing and confirmation of facts on January 28.

In the petition, Agalawatte claims he was employed as a technical officer at the institute operated by Hyeshika Fernando. He alleges that while providing computer training to a young female student on May 6, 2025, Fernando and a group physically assaulted him after questioning a comment he had posted on Facebook.

The petitioner further alleges that Fernando falsely accused him of sexually assaulting the student and reported the matter to the girl’s parents.

He claims that despite being hospitalized due to the assault, he was arrested by the Katana Police on May 14 based on Fernando’s complaint. He also contends that he was held in custody for more than 48 hours without being produced before a magistrate, in violation of his rights.

Accordingly, the petitioner has urged the Supreme Court to declare that his arrest and subsequent detention were unlawful and in violation of his fundamental rights. He has also requested court to grant appropriate compensation for the alleged rights violations.

