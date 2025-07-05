Over 300 suspects involved in illegal activities arrested in special joint operation

July 5, 2025   11:53 am

Over 300 individuals involved in illegal drug-related and other unlawful activities were arrested during a special large-scale search operation jointly conducted by the Sri Lanka Police, the Special Task Force (STF), the Sri Lanka Army, the Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF), and the Sri Lanka Navy.

The operation focused on the areas of Kandana, Ja-Ela, Wattala, and Ragama, and had continued throughout last night (July 4), according to the Ministry of Public Security and Parliamentary Affairs.

In addition to general search operations, a special vehicle inspection campaign was also carried out in the same areas, it said.

The Ministry stated that this special emergency operation was part of a broader initiative aimed at eradicating drug-related crimes and underworld activities across the country.

It further noted that similar special operations are expected to be conducted island-wide in the future, and urged the public to extend their full support and cooperation to these efforts.

