Three injured in Kosgama shooting

Three injured in Kosgama shooting

July 6, 2025   06:05 am

Three individuals, including a young girl, have been injured in a shooting that took place early this morning (06) in Suduwella, Kosgama, police stated.

The victims were traveling in a three-wheeler when they were shot at, police added.

It is reported that two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a pistol-type firearm.

According to police, the injured include a 30-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, both residents of Avissawella, and a 44-year-old man, all from the same family.

The injured have been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital for treatment.

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the suspects have not yet been determined.

The Kosgama Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

Three individuals have sustained injuries in a shooting incident reported in Kosgama earlier this morning, police stated.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

New Tourism Act to be formulated; Necessary reforms to be initiated  Dy Minister (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

'Praja Shakthi' national programme launched to eradicate poverty (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)

Former Minister S.M. Chandrasena remanded (English)