Three injured in Kosgama shooting

Three individuals, including a young girl, have been injured in a shooting that took place early this morning (06) in Suduwella, Kosgama, police stated.

The victims were traveling in a three-wheeler when they were shot at, police added.

It is reported that two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle carried out the shooting using a pistol-type firearm.

According to police, the injured include a 30-year-old woman and her 12-year-old daughter, both residents of Avissawella, and a 44-year-old man, all from the same family.

The injured have been admitted to the Avissawella Hospital for treatment.

The motive for the shooting and the identity of the suspects have not yet been determined.

The Kosgama Police is conducting further investigations to apprehend the suspects.

