Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

July 7, 2025   06:32 am

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (07). 

A few showers may occur in the North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

Recommendations on admissions to KDU Medical Faculty: Annual admissions to be limited to 150 (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Healthcare is not just a service. It is a social necessity' - PM Harini (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

'Japanese support for Sri Lanka's debt negotiations is commendable'  Harshana Suriyapperuma (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

Current Tourism Act hinders inter-ministerial collaboration, Foreign Minister says (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

'Will take legal action over the abduction in Weligama' - Minister (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Four provinces identified as high-risk zones for spread of dengue (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)

Vocational education will be crucial for Sri Lanka's renaissance  PM Harini (English)