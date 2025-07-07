Several spells of showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that several spells of showers will occur in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and provinces and in Kandy, Nuwara-Eliya, Galle and Matara districts today (07).

A few showers may occur in the North-western province.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva province and in Ampara and Batticaloa districts during the afternoon or night.

Strong winds of about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the central hills and in Northern, North-central and North-western provinces and in Trincomalee and Hambantota districts, it added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.