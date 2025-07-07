Suspect arrested with smuggled cigarettes at BIA

An individual has been arrested at the Bandaranaike International Airport (BIA) in Katunayake for smuggling a total of 3,200 sticks of foreign-made cigarettes (16 cartons).

Based on a tip-off received this morning (07), the suspect who arrived in the country from Dubai was arrested in a raid conducted by a team of officers from the Airport Unit of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), police said.

The suspect is a 50-year-old resident of the Galewela area.

The Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) is conducting further investigations into the incident.