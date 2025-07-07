Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

Ex-Minister Duminda Dissanayake further remanded

July 7, 2025   12:26 pm

Former Minister Duminda Dissanayake has been further remanded until July 15 by the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court in relation to the case filed over the recent discovery of a gold-plated T-56 firearm at an apartment complex in Havelock Town, Colombo, Ada Derana reporter said.

The order was issued after he was produced before the Mount Lavinia Magistrate’s Court this morning (07).

On May 23, former Minister Dissanayake was arrested in connection with an investigation led by the Terrorism Investigation Division (TID). He was subsequently remanded after being produced in court.

The investigation was launched over the ownership of a gold-plated T-56 assault rifle discovered at a prominent apartment complex in Havelock Town on May 20.

The gold-plated T-56 assault rifle was discovered inside a woman’s travel bag at the apartment complex.

