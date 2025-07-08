Abdul Wazeeth takes oath as SLMC National List MP

Mohamed Sheriff Abthul Wazeeth was sworn in as a Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC) National List Member of Parliament before the Speaker of the House, (Dr.) Jagath Wickramaratne, a short while ago.

Wazeeth was sworn in as an MP to fill the Parliamentary seat that fell vacant following the resignation of Muhammathu Saali Naleem.

The Election Commission of Sri Lanka issued a Gazette notification confirming that Abthul Wazeeth has been elected as a SLMC National List MP, after his name was submitted to the Commission by the SLMC General Secretary.

SLMC National List MP Mohamed Sali Naleem resigned from his position on March 14, in order to contest the 2025 Local Government Election for the Eravur Urban Council.

Naleem was sworn in as a member of the Tenth Parliament before the Speaker on December 03.