New Commissioner General of Excise appointed

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval for the appointment of M.B.N.A. Pemarathne, a retired Commodore of the Sri Lanka Navy, to the post of Commissioner General of Excise.

This decision follows the impending retirement of U.L. Udaya Kumara Perera, a Special Grade Officer of the Sri Lanka Inland Revenue Service, who currently serves as Commissioner General of Excise.

He is scheduled to retire from public service upon reaching the age of 60 on July 10, 2025.

Accordingly, the Cabinet approved the proposal submitted by the President, in his capacity as the Minister of Finance, Planning, and Economic Development, to appoint M.B.N.A. Pemarathne to fill the vacancy.