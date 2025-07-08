Milan Bergamo Airport tragedy as person sucked into plane engine

Milan Bergamo Airport tragedy as person sucked into plane engine

July 8, 2025   04:54 pm

A person has died in a horrific incident at Milan Bergamo Airport after reportedly being pulled into an aircraft engine on a taxiway.

Flight operations at the airport — Italy’s third-busiest — were abruptly suspended at 10:20am local time (9:20am BST) following what operators SACBO have described only as a “serious incident.”

While the exact circumstances have not yet been officially confirmed, multiple reports suggest the individual was sucked into a plane’s turbine as the aircraft prepared for take-off, reports the Mirror.

It remains unclear whether the victim was a passenger or a member of airport staff.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Milan Bergamo Airport said: “SACBO announces that flight operations at Milan Bergamo Airport were suspended at 10:20 am due to a problem that occurred on the taxiway. The causes of the problem are currently being investigated by the authorities.”

Source: Daily Record
--Agencies 

