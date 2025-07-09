Shooting incident reported in Borella
July 9, 2025 07:02 am
A shooting incident has been reported in Borella last night (08), police stated.
An individual who was at a shop down Serpentine Road was shot at by two persons who arrived on a motorcycle, police noted.
Subsequently, the gunmen had fled the scene.
There were no reports of any fatalities or injuries from the shooting, police added.
The shooting was carried out with a revolver-type firearm.
Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting was a result of a dispute among organized criminals.
Further investigations regarding the incident are being carried out by the Borella Police.