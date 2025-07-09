Shooting incident reported in Borella

July 9, 2025   07:02 am

A shooting incident has been reported in Borella last night (08), police stated.

An individual who was at a shop down Serpentine Road was shot at by two persons who arrived on a motorcycle, police noted.

Subsequently, the gunmen had fled the scene.

There were no reports of any fatalities or injuries from the shooting, police added.

The shooting was carried out with a revolver-type firearm.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the shooting was a result of a dispute among organized criminals.

Further investigations regarding the incident are being carried out by the Borella Police.

