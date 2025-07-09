Police raise concern after teenage boy in Mahiyanganaya diagnosed with AIDS

A 15-year-old schoolboy from Mahiyanganaya has been confirmed to have contracted Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Badulla Division G.W.B.S. Palipana.

He revealed this while addressing a program held at the Badulla Teaching Hospital.

ASP Palipana expressed concern over the behavior of some schoolchildren, noting that many no longer attend school or tuition classes and instead go to unsupervised locations without the knowledge of their parents.

“Some children go into the forest under the pretext of going to school or tuition classes. There are diseases that these children are exposed to in such situations. About 15 children were reported to have gone to Sorabora Lake in the early hours of the morning. As a preventive measure, we have deployed a dedicated security guard in that area,” he said.

He further revealed that a 15-year-old boy from Mahiyanganaya had recently been diagnosed with AIDS.

“If you are under 16 years of age, you cannot go with someone else, whether willingly or unwillingly,” he added, highlighting the vulnerability of underage children.

Speaking at an event organized by the Uva Clinical Society in view of the World Skin Health Day, ASP Palipana also commented on a growing trend of schoolchildren visiting Cosmetic centers.

“Appearance of children in the Mahiyanganaya area is changing. Today’s child is not the same as yesterday’s. Girls appear unusually fair, with a level of skin fairness that was not seen before. Many go to cosmetic centers and end up losing their natural beauty,” he remarked.

He criticized the unregulated sale of cosmetics, pointing out that pharmacies dispense them without medical prescriptions.

“Children’s skin is losing its natural glow due to the use of unapproved cosmetics. It’s not just children, mothers too are attempting to lighten their skin. Some people’s faces have become disfigured by these products,” he said.

Dr. Kasun Nayanakantha Jayasinghe, a dermatologist at the Badulla Teaching Hospital, also delivered a special lecture at the event. He warned that many people are experiencing adverse effects from using certain cosmetic products without medical guidance.