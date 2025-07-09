Police raise concern after teenage boy in Mahiyanganaya diagnosed with AIDS

Police raise concern after teenage boy in Mahiyanganaya diagnosed with AIDS

July 9, 2025   02:35 pm

A 15-year-old schoolboy from Mahiyanganaya has been confirmed to have contracted Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), according to Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) of the Badulla Division G.W.B.S. Palipana.

He revealed this while addressing a program held at the Badulla Teaching Hospital.

ASP Palipana expressed concern over the behavior of some schoolchildren, noting that many no longer attend school or tuition classes and instead go to unsupervised locations without the knowledge of their parents.

“Some children go into the forest under the pretext of going to school or tuition classes. There are diseases that these children are exposed to in such situations. About 15 children were reported to have gone to Sorabora Lake in the early hours of the morning. As a preventive measure, we have deployed a dedicated security guard in that area,” he said.

He further revealed that a 15-year-old boy from Mahiyanganaya had recently been diagnosed with AIDS.

“If you are under 16 years of age, you cannot go with someone else, whether willingly or unwillingly,” he added, highlighting the vulnerability of underage children.

Speaking at an event organized by the Uva Clinical Society in view of the World Skin Health Day, ASP Palipana also commented on a growing trend of schoolchildren visiting Cosmetic centers.

“Appearance of children in the Mahiyanganaya area is changing. Today’s child is not the same as yesterday’s. Girls appear unusually fair, with a level of skin fairness that was not seen before. Many go to cosmetic centers and end up losing their natural beauty,” he remarked.

He criticized the unregulated sale of cosmetics, pointing out that pharmacies dispense them without medical prescriptions.

“Children’s skin is losing its natural glow due to the use of unapproved cosmetics. It’s not just children, mothers too are attempting to lighten their skin. Some people’s faces have become disfigured by these products,” he said.
Dr. Kasun Nayanakantha Jayasinghe, a dermatologist at the Badulla Teaching Hospital, also delivered a special lecture at the event. He warned that many people are experiencing adverse effects from using certain cosmetic products without medical guidance.

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Report on controversial release of shipping containers presented in Parliament promptly: Deputy Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Cabinet nod for Sri Lanka Navy to conduct maritime security operations (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Tourist arrivals in 2025 surpass 1.2 million, 250,000 from India (English)

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

Sri Lanka will receive favourable response regarding US tariffs - Deputy Finance Minister

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin

🔴LIVE | Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin