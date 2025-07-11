Hearing of case against Yoshitha and his grandmother adjourned

The Colombo High Court has directed the Attorney General to recall the case filed against Yoshitha Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, and his grandmother, Daisy Forest, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court scheduled the case to be recalled on July 28, as the judge originally assigned to the matter is currently on leave, said Ada Derana reporter.

The Attorney General filed the case alleging that Yoshitha Rajapaksa and Daisy Forest committed an offence under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act by illegally acquiring assets and properties valued at approximately Rs. 73 million.