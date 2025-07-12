Showers expected in parts of the island

Showers expected in parts of the island

July 12, 2025   07:47 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers will occur at times in the Sabaragamuwa Province and in the Nuwara-Eliya, Kandy, Galle, and Matara districts. 

Several spells of showers may occur in the Western and North-Western provinces.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in the Uva and Eastern provinces during the afternoon or night.

Fairly strong winds of about 30–40 kmph can be expected at times over the western slopes of the central hills and in the North-Western, North-Central, and Southern provinces, the statement added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

