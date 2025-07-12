Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas

The Department of Meteorology has issued a ‘Red’ warning for strong winds and rough seas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota will be rough or very rough, with strong gusty winds reaching 55–65 kmph, it said.

Swell waves, about 2.5 to 3.0 meters in height (not applicable to land areas), may increase in the sea areas off the coast extending from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota, the department warned.

There is a possibility that near shore sea areas off the coast from Puttalam to Pottuvil via Colombo, Galle, and Hambantota may experience surges due to swell waves.

Accordingly, naval and fishing communities have been advised not to venture into these sea areas until further notice, the statement added.

They have also been requested to pay close attention to future forecasts issued by the Department of Meteorology in this regard.